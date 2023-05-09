My victory, affirmation of people’s will – Gov Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has described the Supreme Court’s judgment which revalidated his victory at the July 16, 2022, governorship election as an affirmation of the will of the masses.

Reacting to the ruling Tuesday in Osogbo, Adeleke said that the panel of justices only revalidated the will of the people, ordained by God.

The Governor, who commended the judiciary for the landmark judgment, said ” Osun had emerged as a moral compass, affirming the integrity of my Lord justices.

“Today is the day our good God ordained to stamp His authority as the owner and giver of power.

“Today is that moment when the will of the people ordained by God survives the anti-masses plot of powerful forces.

”We therefore celebrate God almighty, the author and finisher of our faith.

“Our victory is a testimony that people’s will backed by divine will can withstand and survive plot of anti-masses.

” I must therefore express my heartfelt appreciation to great people of Osun for your deep support and on behalf of my family and party, I say thank you.

” To the judiciary, Osun has emerged as a moral compass, affirming the integrity of My Lord Justices.

”Your affirmation for truth and people’s will consolidates and strengthen our democracy.

“On behalf of Osun people, we appreciate you and we adore your love for justice and equity”, he said.

Adeleke assured stakeholders in Osun that the revalidation of his mandate was a challenge, a call to duty, afresh demand for more dividends of democracy.

He also sought for the support and cooperation of Osun residents and citizens, irrespective of party affiliations.

”My dear good people of Osun, the good job continues and we shall ramp up the implementation of our five point agenda.

”We shall focus as usual on grassroot development and infrastructural revival of our dear state.

”Our policies shall fight poverty, insecurity, unemployment and underdevelopment.

”You shall truly feel, taste and enjoy dividends of democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a five-member panel of the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had affirmed Adeleke’s victory on March 24.

The Osun tribunal had on January 27 annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress as the valid winner of the poll after the Independent National Electoral Commission had returned Adeleke as the winner of the poll.