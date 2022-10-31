My mind with five others left with our kidnappers — UI Professor

Prof. Adigun Agbaje, the former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, who was released on Sunday night by kidnappers who abducted him on Friday along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has said his mind is troubled by the thought of the fate of five others who are still with the captors.

The highly respected Professor spoke in a personal note of appreciation released by his son, Adewale Agbaje, on Monday.

In the note, Agbaje expressed gratitude to colleagues, friends, family and well wishers, assuring them that he was undergoing medical care.

The statement reads in full: “It’s a new day today and I’m happy to be alive. I was released by my kidnappers yesterday evening after spending two nights in the thick forests of Ogun and Oyo states. My mind goes to the five others who are still left with the kidnappers: two young ladies, two young men and a middle aged person. I was shot at in the head during the abduction process. I thank God that the bullet that went through my car’s windscreen left only a skin deep wound on my head even though it left a gaping hole in the cap I was wearing. I did not even know about this till Saturday morning when I saw caked blood on my cap.

“I am undergoing comprehensive health checks and so it may take some time to thank all my family, including my in-laws, friends and in-laws to my children, my own friends, colleagues and all Nigerians.

“For now I want to thank the following former and current Vice Chancellors of the University of Ibadan: Prof Olufemi Bamiro, Prof Isaac Adewole, Prof Idowu Olayinka and Prof Kayode Adebowale, my colleagues at the University of Ibadan and other Universities at home and abroad, current and former students, including Mr Fisayo Soyombo, for their wonderful support and generosity to my family, top government, military, and other security officials. I am quite grateful for all your efforts. You all kept hope alive and ensured that the sensitive negotiations came to a successful end when I regained freedom yesterday evening.

“As stated earlier, my heart goes to those young female undergraduates, the young men and the middle aged person I left behind with the kidnappers. I may not be reachable now but as soon as I get medical clearance from my doctors, I will be thanking all of you personally.”