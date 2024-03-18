My 2024 resolution — Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has disclosed her resolution for 2024.
The “Somebody son go find me one day” crooner made the revelation on her priority for 2024 on her Instagram story.
Savage shared: “2024 I’m working on improving myself.
“Rather than proving myself.
“Read that again Iyalaya anybody.”