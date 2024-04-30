Muslim youths charged to imbibe good conduct

Muslims have been charged to be active in politics and set standards for quality leadership and good governance.

The Baba Adeen of Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Adesina Kolawole, gave the charge during a lecture in Osogbo, Osun State.

At the lecture, organised by Muslim Political Awareness Front, Dr. Kolawole said Islam has the best leadership model and urged Muslims in government to lead by example.

He commended the leadership of MUPAF for consistently remaining relevant in the cause of Islam in politics for the past seven years, adding that its structure in Osun State is encouraging.

He commended the versatile, vibrant and highly effective National Coordinator of MUPAF, Alhaji Lukman Obembe, for his unwavering commitment to the political development of young people to sustain the democratic development of the nation.

He also advised Muslim youths to be good ambassadors of Islam, imbibe good habits and stay away from hemp smoking and other inimical acts.

Kolawole said: “There is a rise in drug addiction among youths.

“It is wrong to think that only alcohol is not approved.

“Muslim youth organisations should campaign against abuse of tramadol and mixing of chemicals in order to be high or to boost sexual power.

“They need to review their tolerance of internet fraud, which is fast gaining ground.

“They should run away from forming or joining kidnapping, organ-harvesting and rape.

“They need to embrace agriculture and vocational skills to have a guaranteed future.

“They must move together to form cooperative unions to boost their savings potentials and investment opportunities.”

Kolawole charged Muslim leaders to assist the youths in mentorship towards a better future.

The keynote speakers, Sheikh Daud Imran Molaasan, who is the National President Jamaat Taawunul Muslim, Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, and Dr. Morufu Hazzan, also known as Omo-Oko, a Lecturer at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Oyo State, in their presentations on the topic: “Developmental Governance: Islamic or Democratic Approach Attention Gathering,” stressed the need for Muslims to participate in politics with the full spirit of Islam, noting that Islam supports politics in totality.

Molaasan and Hazzan further said that all Muslims must be involved in politics as it affects all spheres of lives, especially in the areas of economy, security, family, cost of living, standard of living and unity.