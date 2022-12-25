MURIC speaks on peace in Nigeria in Christmas message

An Islamic human rights association, Muslim Rights Concern, has called for greater interfaith interaction in order to boost the prospects of enduring peace in Nigeria.

The Islamic human rights body stated this in its Christmas message by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Sunday.

Akintola said: “We felicitate with our Christian neighbours as they mark Christmas today, Sunday, 25th December, 2022.

“We call for greater interfaith interaction among the different religious groups in the country. We have no doubt that increased interaction will engender better understanding which will eventually lead to more tolerance of one another’s ways of life. The ultimate is lasting peace and that is what we need in this country today more than anything else.

“It is certain that we cannot achieve anything without peace. We need peace and security for political stability, economic progress, educational development and technological breakthrough. Greater interfaith interaction will build bridges and eliminate mutual suspicion.

“Religious clerics and leaders should therefore encourage their followers to interact more with people of other creeds. Imams and pastors should preach and practice love, tolerance and forgiveness.”





