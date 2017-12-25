MURIC condemns killings during Christmas carol

The Muslim Rights Concern has condemned the killing of four people and injuring of eight others in an attack on Friday night at a carol around Nindem village in Godogodo District of Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The condemnation was contained in a statement by the Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

MRIC described the killing as “gruesome, barbaric and ungodly”.

It said: “Nothing in the divine scriptures teaches the shedding of human blood. In particular, people who are in devotion deserve special respect no matter the venue chosen for such religious exercise.

“We charge the security agencies to rise to the occasion and bring the endless bloodbath in Kaduna State to an end.

“In the meantime MURIC seizes the opportunity of the yuletide to wish Nigerian Christians a Merry Christmas. It is our fervent wish that the relationship between us and our Christian neighbours continues to improve. We all need peace to go about our individual businesses. We therefore extend a hand of friendship to our neighbours.

“In our concluding remarks, we urge all citizens to pray for Nigeria’s unity, political stability and economic buoyancy. We must also pray for enduring peace and work consciously towards achieving it.”