Monkey Pox: Edo sets up Situation Room

As part of efforts to prevent the spread of Monkeypox disease to the state, the Edo State Government has released emergency hotlines to the public and established a situation room for monitoring the disease.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Rt. Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the weekly Executive Council meeting held at Government House in Benin on Wednesday.

Ohonbamu also said the EXCO received the design and approved the siting of 20 mini-stadia across the 18 LGAs of the state to serve as grooming ground for youth with sports talent.

Assuring Edo State residents on the proactive plans of government to guard against the spread of Monkey pox to the state, Ohonbamu said government directed the State Ministry of Health to set up a fully-equipped situation room, where it can track and monitor the outbreak.

He advised residents, who observe any seeming symptoms of the disease, to call Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, a Director in the State Ministry of Health, on O8023345987 and Dr. Osa Bruce on 08084096723.

The commissioner said a massive public enlightenment campaign on preventive measures against the disease would be embarked upon across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said: “The State Ministry of Health has been asked to reactivate an old centre located at Ikpoba Slope area of the state, to serve as a dedicated situation room.

“This is so that the outbreak can be monitored.

“We are calling on citizens to be circumspect but calm and adhere to good health practices that will prevent contacting and spreading of the disease.”

Ohonbamu also disclosed that the executive council approved the siting of 20 mini stadia across the LGAs of the state, noting that the initiative was to facilitate rapid development of sport talents among youths in Edo State.

According to him: “The EXCO received the design and approved the siting of the stadia across the 18 LGAs of the state.

“These mini-sport complexes will have facilities for football and other track and field events.

“The decision underscores the premium, which the governor places on youth in the state.”

Ohonbamu added that following the presentation of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Violation of Right of Way and Destruction of Public Asset, the Executive Council decided that enumeration of all individuals and businesses located in the affected areas would commence on ward-by-ward basis.

Other actions to be taken, according to him, are that the state would interface with Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the propriety of sale of power to operators under the high-tension transmission lines in the Etete area through a 33KVA transformer located the vicinity.

The state asked for the verification of claims by some house owners in the affected area, who argued that though their houses were built before the erection of TCN transmission lines, they were not compensated.

Ohonbamu said the state government is making arrangement for the relocation of businesses, artisans and craftsmen in the affected area.