A monarch, Rasheed Sholabi, the Baale of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo in Owode-Yewa area of Ogun State, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development on Thursday in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the Baale was arrested following a report by the victim, who walked into Owode Egbado Police Station and reported that her father has been having sex with her since when she was 11 years old.

She said as a result of this, she now find it difficult to control her urinary system.

The victim, who told the police that she has lost her mother when she was barely two years old and that the suspect did not allow her to know any relation of her later mother, thereby leaving her with no option other than to continue staying with him, used that opportunity to sexually abuse her from time to time.

Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado, SP Olabisi Elebute, quickly led her men to the place, where the Baale was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, Sholabi first denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wives, who corroborated the victim’s statement, the suspect fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation.

His ex-wife informed the police that she caught him red handed while having sex with his daughter and that was why she left him.

The victim has been taken to Stella Obasanjo motherless baby home for safety.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution.