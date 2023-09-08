Momodu: Wike not used to being challenged, how he forgot to greet his fellow Governor first + Video

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otunba Dele Momodu, has revealed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, does not like being challenged.

Momodu said this in an old video he shared on X, where he wrote that Wike found in him someone who could challenge him.

The Publisher of Ovation magazine said the former Rivers State Governor was so close to him that he forgot to pay homage to his fellow Governor at the time on sighting him at a function.

The fellow Governor in question was former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel.

Momodu tweeted: “I know WIKE is not used to being challenged but he’s found someone who can do so now…

“WIKE was so excited about being close to me that he forgot to greet his fellow Governor first…

