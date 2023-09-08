Wike to Atiku, Obi: Election petitions are not won on social media

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has told the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, that election petitions are not won on social media, but decided by facts and evidence.

Former Governor Wike, a PDP chieftain, said this on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Thursday.

The former two-term Governor of Rivers State commended the Presidential Election Petitions Court for affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in the poll.

Wike said he did not support his party and its flag bearer at the Tribunal “because I believe their position was wrong.

“I believe in equity.

“I believe in fairness.

“I believe in justice.

“I have always told people that an election petition is not like any other case.

“It’s a special area.

“It is not by propaganda.

“It is not won on social media.

“It is a presentation of evidence, facts.

“I sat down for no less than 10 hours.

“Look at how the Justices painstakingly took each item one by one, from the preliminary objections to the motions, down to the objections on documents and exhibits, down to substantial issues.”

Wike, a Lawyer, then told Abubakar, Obi and their parties not to appeal the judgment because the Tribunal “affirmed” the will of Nigerians.