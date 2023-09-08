YABATECH Rector to artisans: Embrace national skill qualification framework

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, has implored Nigerian artisans and low skilled workers to embrace the National Skill Qualification Framework for their certification.

The Rector made the call during a courtesy visit to the College by the Lagos State branch of the Muslim Congress.

Abdul, an Engineer, said that the college has a colossus and array of skill acquisition platforms for practical teachings and learning for artisans to enable them to upgrade their skills in training for certification.

He lamented that some of the artisans are well endowed in diverse crafts but are not certified.

Such people, he admonished, should embrace the national recognition standard set up by the National Board for Technical Education to advance their course in areas of focus.

Courses on competency based examination for certification and micro certification would give self-esteem to the artisans if embraced and such are available in the college through open distance learning, online programmes and recognition of prior line as a global standard practices, which can upgrade them to high level income earners, the Rector averred.

He applauded the Muslim Congress as a body that her activities have impact, value, encouragement and achievements in the country, of which he is proud to identify with, adding that the society should keep the tempo of the success and be more dynamic with the way of interacting and influencing the Nigerian youths.

This visit, the Rector stated, serves as a testament to the commitment of both the Muslim Congress and the College in transforming education and nurturing the next generation of leaders as a remarkable step towards creating a vibrant and inclusive educational ecosystem in Lagos State.

The Congress Governor-General, Alhaji Tajudeen Yusuf, in his earlier address expressed the society’s warm congratulatory message to the Rector on his well-deserved appointment and sought for a robust partnership aimed at fostering a harmonious relationship between the College and the Congress for the growth of its members.

Yusuf disclosed the Congress desires to collaborate closely with the College, particularly in the areas of admissions, training of artisans and collaborative effort of creating an environment for the development of skilled individuals who will contribute positively to the society.