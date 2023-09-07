Police meet Banks after arrest of 10 cyber criminals

In response to the escalating cyber threats aimed at the Banking and Financial Sector as well as unsuspecting members of the public falling victim to high-yield investment fraud, the Nigeria Police Force-National Cybercrime Centre convened a crucial symposium.

The primary focus of this event was to foster active collaboration and engagement in the ongoing battle against cybercrime.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the meeting was also attended by Compliant and Fraud Desk Officers from banks across Nigeria.

On the heels of the above, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre swiftly initiated a coordinated, intelligence-led operation, leading to the arrest of eight notorious cybercriminals.

The operation spanned from August 16 to 20, 2023 and was in response to the emergence of a new cyber threat characterised by the creation of cloned banking websites to facilitate high-yield investment scams and money laundering.

The arrested suspects were Nwaonicha Emeka, 30; Osaretin Oghomwen, 27; Sunday Aniekan, 23; Devine Daniel, 19; Ibrahim Abdulaziz, 21; Daniel Breba Omamuke, 23; Muhammed Azimeye, 29; Aniwen Abraham, 23; Pasca Obinna, 27; and Godwin Chinaza, 26, all male residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

Adejobi said they have all confessed to their various degrees of involvement in these criminal activities and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

He said efforts are also underway to inform and support victims of these fraudulent schemes on a global scale.

Additionally, the fraudulent online platforms involved in these activities have been confiscated.

Adejobi added: Members of the global cyber community are strongly advised to remain vigilant and report any platforms that promise unrealistically high returns on minimal investments or any other forms of cybercrime through the dedicated e-reporting portal at incb.npf.gov.ng.”

He said the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, while reaffirming his commitment to making technological advancements a cornerstone of the fight against crime, commended the Nigeria Police Force-National Cybercrime Centre’s efforts and urged its Director, Uche Ifeanyi Henry, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, to intensify the Centre’s collaboration with other agencies and uphold fundamental human rights in the pursuit of reducing cybercrime and cyber-related crimes in the country to the barest minimum.