Group urges Bello to submit himself to EFCC for questioning

The Tinubu Media Support Group has advised former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for questioning over alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The TMSG Chairman, Emeka Nwankpa said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He described the stand-off between the former governor and the EFCC as unnecessary, saying it was an affront on the sanctity of the law and the integrity of President Bola Tinubu’s war against corruption.

He asked Bello to heed the advice of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, in this regard.

This, Nwankpa said, was because the EFCC had not erred as it was doing its lawful job by asking Bello to appear before it for questioning.

He said that EFCC was mandated by law to scrutinise and enforce accountability of persons in government positions in line with the anti-corruption policy of President Tinubu’s administration.

“We have carefully watched all the drama and subterfuge that continue to trail the invitation by the EFCC to Bello, a senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“And the curious attempts to politicise the routine matter of the request by the graft fighting agency to ask former Governor Bello to meet with its investigators.

“For us, the intervention of the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, asking the former Kogi governor to subject himself to EFCC’s scrutiny is a clear signal in this regard.

“Not only on the position of law, but also on the stance of President Tinubu’s administration on anti-corruption,” he said.

He said it should be clear to Nigerians that strict accountability in governance occupied a cardinal place in Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nwankpa added that to serve this purpose, the Tinubu-led administration had shown zero tolerance to cases of corruption since assuming office.

“So the EFCC, by inviting the former Gov. Yahaya Bello, like it did with past and previous officials of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

“And the immediate past Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, is in tandem with its policy and character to nurture a culture of probity and accountability in governance.

“As a staunch member of our party, we believe that Bello has no reason to fear. It is a process that is not predetermined.

“We urge him to heed the advice of the Attorney General and make himself available to EFCC’s investigators as required by extant laws,” he said.

He also advised members of the APC who had been up in arms against the anti-graft agency to be circumspect in their reaction to the issue.

He said the TMSG saw anti-EFCC stance of such party members as a wrong signal.

He wondered what their response would be if opposition elements decided to constitute obstruction to an invitation by the anti-graft agency to former public officials who were not APC members.

“For us, Bello owes it a duty to the state and the people he governed, if not to himself, to give account in line with our laws, and global best practices, it should not be seen as a witch hunt.

“So rather than running from the law, this is a unique opportunity for Bello to face it with a view to preserving his integrity and honour which may qualify him for higher national responsibilities in the future,” Nwankpa said.

He also urged the EFCC not to be deterred in its efforts at enthroning sanity, probity, and accountability in governance at all levels in the country.