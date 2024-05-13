Awujale remains pride of Yoruba race – Aare Gani Adams 

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has described the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, as the pride of Yoruba race, saying Yoruba will always cherish the wisdom and the quality of life of the foremost monarch.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Iba Adams said Awujale’s 64 years on the throne of his forebears is a big reference in Yoruba history.

He is one of the longest-serving monarchs in Yoruba land.

“Awujale’s life and impact as the paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Ogun state and Yorubaland in particular, is a testimony of God’s grace.

“He is no doubt, the pride of our race. The traditional institution is the sacred institution of our race and we will continue to respect that sanctity of the stool.

Also Read:

“The role Kabiesi Awujale played during the June 12, 1993 struggle in defending the mandate of the late Aare MKO Abiola and that of the Yoruba would be indelible in our minds.

“Kabiesi is consistent, he is also uncompromising, very courageous as the rallying point of monarchs in Ijebu land. He is ready to stand alone on his beliefs and conviction and he is a big Iroko in Yoruba land, who comports himself as it is most expected.

“Two things have been working in Kabiesi’s favour. He enjoys the grace of old age and the wisdom that is also attached to it. As a first class monarch, Kabiesi Awujale is a man of the people. That is the reason for the various accolades and applause he got as he celebrated his 90th birthday anniversary and 64 years on the throne.

Iba Adams prayed for the Awujale, saying the foremost Ijebu monarch deserved to be celebrated in the most amazing way.