Breaking: EFCC to arraign ex-Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, brother

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC will arraign former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and his brother on Tuesday.

The duo were slammed with eight counts before Justice Belgore, FCT High Court, Garki in Abuja.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja granted bail to Sirika; his daughter, and two others in the sum of ₦100 million with two sureties last week.

Sirika and others were being tried over an alleged ₦2.7bn fraud.

The sureties, according to the court, must have landed properties in Abuja and also responsible citizens.

Also, the sureties must depose to an affidavit of means. The court also restricted the defendants from travelling abroad without its permission.

Justice Oriji ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody if they failed to meet their bail conditions.

In April, the EFCC took the ex-aviation minister into custody and grilled him for days.

The anti-graft agency then slammed six six-count charges on Hadi Sirika, his daughter, and two others.

The anti-graft agency accused Sirika of conferring undue advantage on some entities between April 2022 and March 2023 in Abuja.

EFCC alleged that Sirika abused his office by awarding a N1.3 billion consultancy contract for the Nigerian Air start-up to Tianero Nigeria Limited.

According to EFCC, his actions were contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Furthermore, in another count, EFCC alleged that on or about August 18, 2022 in Abuja, Sirika “did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, whose alter ego, Fatima Hadi Sirika and Jalal Sule Hamma, are your daughter and son-in-law, respectively, by using your position to influence the award to them, the contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,498,300,750.”

Therefore, the charge noted, Sirika violated Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. And that he was liable to punishment under the same section.