Policemen who injured lady at checkpoint arrested + Photo, video

The policemen who injured a lady at a checkpoint have been arrested.

A viral video earlier in the week had shown a lady bleeding from the mouth, with Nigerians calling for justice for her.

The lady was seen sitting down in a car, with the policemen still moving around menacingly.

The Rivers State Police Command has since confirmed that the incident occurred within its jurisdiction.

In a tweet on X, the Command released the photograph of the four Officers involved in the incident.

It tweeted: Update: The Police Officers on a video trending on social media av been arrested.

“The Command is pleading to the lady on the video to contact 08036219523 to share her side of the story as case of assault on members of the Public by Police Officer sacrosanct.”

