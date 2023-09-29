Mohbad’s wife: Why I’ve not done DNA, now I’m ready

Omowunmi, the wife of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known by his stage name, Mohbad, has said that she is ready to have a DNA conducted on their son, Liam.

Omowunmi, who also gave an inkling into why she has not undergone DNA, spoke on the issue on Friday.

The Eagle Online recalls that there had been controversy over the paternity of Liam after the death of Mohbad, also known as Imole.

This followed allegations that the child belongs to a music promoter, Sam Balogun, also known as Sam Larry.

But speaking on Friday, Omowunmi said it was people around her that had stopped her from undergoing the DNA test.

She denounced ever having any intimate relationship with Sam Larry.

She wrote: “Please help me I’m ready for it.

“I have never had a physical conversation with Sam Larry in my life.

“I only greet him whenever I see him.

“Mohbad got me deflowered.

“How do I go about it?

“I’m ready.

“It’s just people around me, Most especially My lawyer.

“Can you help me speak to my sister?

“I am ready.”

It will also be recalled as earlier reported by The Eagle Online that Sam Larry has been arrested by the police.

He was accused of also harassing Mohbad on some occasions.

This followed the decision of Mohbad to leave the stable of Marlian Music, owned by Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

The hip hop singer has also denied harassing Mohbad.

Naira Marley said all he has done for Mohbad was to care for him like his own brother.

