Breaking: Ex-Chairman of EFCC dies in Egypt

A former Chaorman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Lamorde, is dead, Daily Trust is reporting.
The retired Deputy Inspector General of Police was reported to have died in Egypt.
According to Daily Trust, Lamorde died from an illness.
He was 61.