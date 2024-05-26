Breaking: Ex-Chairman of EFCC dies in Egypt

A former Chaorman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Lamorde, is dead, Daily Trust is reporting.
The retired Deputy Inspector General of Police was reported to have died in Egypt.
According to Daily Trust, Lamorde died from an illness.
Also Read:
- APC stalwart in ghastly accident
- NDLEA uncovers cocaine in paint buckets, arrests members of cartel + Video
- Kano’s Game of Thrones and our National Anthem, by Hassan Gimba
- EFCC mourns its third Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde
- Paris-bound businessman excretes 111 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport + Video
He was 61.