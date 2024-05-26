Trending
Breaking: Ex-Chairman of EFCC dies in Egypt

Ganiyu MubarakBy Updated:No Comments

A former Chaorman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Lamorde, is dead, Daily Trust is reporting.

The retired Deputy Inspector General of Police was reported to have died in Egypt.

According to Daily Trust, Lamorde died from an illness.

He was 61.

