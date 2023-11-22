Mohbad’s mum got pregnant for another man, abandoned him at eight  — Father’s sister + Video

A woman who identified herself as the sister of Joseph Aloba, the father of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has accused his mother, Olubiyi Aloba, of having abandoned her family when the late musician was eight years old.

The literate woman levelled the allegation in a 26 minutes video on a YouTube Channel: PauseandpondeEnt.

Speaking in a mixture of English and Yoruba, she accused Olubiyi of abandoning Mohbad, also known as Imole, and his siblings for another man for whom she got pregnant.

The woman, who added curses and prayers to her recording, said: “She left all the children.

“I got so much information yesterday.

“That when those children were two years, three years, Mohbad was eight years when…she left to get pregnant for another man outside.”

The lady said this was the reason why Olubiyi and Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, have a perfect understanding, adding: “Because you people share transformers around together.

“Mohbad has used it as a song.

“He said you are sharing transformers around.

“The two of you don’t know no.

Also Read:

“Just yes.”

The Eagle Online recalls that controversy had engulfed the death of Mohbad since September 12, 2023.

There were suspicions over his hurried burial on September 13, 2023, which led to exhumation by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for autopsy.

Several persons, including Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, are among those arrested in connection with his death.