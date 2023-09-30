Mohbad: TV station promises N50m, asylum to anyone who identifies, arrests his killer + Video

The Chief Executive Officer of African Television, Larry Omodia, has pledged N50 million and asylum to anyone who can identify or apprehend suspects in connection with the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The Eagle Online recalls he had earlier pledged N10 million if Mohbad’s wife agrees to a DNA test for their son, Liam.

In the latest video on Instagram, Omodia said Mohbad, also known as Imole, should not be allowed to die in vain.

He said several Nigerians had died that was without the cause of their deaths known or anyone arrested in connection with it, adding that this should not go the same way.

Also Read:

He then pledged N50 million and asylum for the person who points in the direction of the suspects in Mohbad’s case.

He said the asylum was necessary to keep the person away from harm.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad died and was buried in controversial circumstances on September 12 and 13, 2023 respectively.

The police had to exhume his body for autopsy after several theories arose concerning his death.

“We are willing to pay 50 Million Naira to anyone who can identify or apprehend any suspects in connection with the death of Mohbad”- CEO of African TV



Oyedepo | #verydarkman | Sam Larry |King of Boys | Where is Papaya | Chioma Mohbad 2m | Ikorodu | Zlatan | #RHOLagos pic.twitter.com/y4F5LcGOtw — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 29, 2023