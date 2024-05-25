University student beaten to death by colleagues for allegedly stealing phone + Video

A student of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State has been beaten to death by some of his colleagues for allegedly stealing a mobile phone belonging to one of them.

A source in the school confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday, with the student simply identified as Alex.

It was learnt that they started beating their colleague at around 10pm on Friday after discovering that he was the one who stole the phone.

The source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on behalf of the university, said aside from stealing the phone, the student was also said to have transferred a certain amount from the phone to another account.

Some short video clips sighted by a NAN correspondent showed a male student beating his colleague who was seen rolling on the floor with a cane, while another was heard shouting: “Harder, harder,” indicating that he should beat him the more.

The source said that the students were enraged by the stealing of the phone and the transfer of the money from the account of the owner.

The source further stated that the deceased was thrown out of the hostel on Friday evening.

He was discovered to have died early on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the school authorities have announced the expulsion of the students said to have been involved in what they called the “fight that led to the death of a fellow student”.

The institution, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Femi Atoyebi, on Saturday evening, however, denied the reports making the rounds that those involved in the killing were members of a secret cult.

Atoyebi said: “Contrary to what is trending, the university affirms that there is no cultism in the institution, just as the university has zero tolerance for any sort of anti-societal vices and misconduct.

“It is important to stress that the expelled students do not belong to any cult group.”

Atoyebi said what actually happened was that the deceased was alleged to have stolen a mobile telephone.

He, however, said that instead of reporting the matter to the university management, the expelled students could not control their emotions, adding that their actions led to the unfortunate death of the student.

The spokesperson said that the institution acted swiftly by handing over all the students involved to the police for investigation, assuring that justice would be served.

“The university remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a safe, conducive, peaceful and godly atmosphere for learning,” Atoyebi said.

