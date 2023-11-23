Mohbad: Toxicology test on his body ongoing in US – Coroner

The Lagos State Coroner Court sitting in Ikorodu has been told that the most crucial aspect of autopsy to determine the cause of death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, is ongoing in the United States of America.

The State Counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, revealed this to the Coroner, Magistrate Adetayo Shotobi, on Wednesday.

Akinde said the autopsy into the external body of the deceased has been completed, adding: “The toxicology test, which has to do with the internal body, is being done in the US.”

The revelation followed the insistence of the counsel to Joseph Aloba, the father of the deceased, David Fadimu; TNKay Music Worldwide, David Nawoola; and representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikorodu branch, O. S. A. Aromolaran and Jennifer Nina, on the release of the autopsy report.

After Akinde’s revelation, the coroner asked to know why the toxicology was taken abroad when there are toxicology laboratories in Nigeria.

Akinde told Shotobi that Lagos State decided to do it in the US because of the nature of various substances alleged to have either been injected or taken by the deceased and the need to prevent controversy over the autopsy report when finally presented.

He said it was also because the death of the deceased had become a worldwide issue.

He said there was no point in inviting Prof. S. Soyemi, the Lagos State pathologist, to present an incomplete report.