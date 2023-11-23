Appeal Court judgment: Police arrest seven protesters in Kano

The Kano State Police Command on Wednesday arrested seven people protesting the Court of Appeal judgment, which removed Abba-Kabir Yusuf as governor of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a large group of people took to the streets of Kano on Wednesday.

They called for a review of the court judgment.

The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hussaini Gumel, told NAN in a telephone interview that the seven protesters were arrested around Kano Line while heading to State House Road.

Gumel said: “We have succeeded in preventing the protesters and we have arrested seven of them.

“We have deployed armed policemen to the area.

“We have since commenced intensive investigation and we will update you in due course.”

CP Gumel urged residents to go about their lawful businesses as the police along with other security agencies had taken security measures to prevent a recurrence.

He said: “I am appealing to the residents not to hesitate to report to the nearest security outfits any person or group of people engaged in any form of protest in and outside the metropolis for prompt action.”