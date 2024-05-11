Restriction of movement on Adeniji Adele-Falomo Road announced

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works says rehabilitation work on the Adeniji Adele-Falomo Road will commence on May 13.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Korede Kesha, announced this in a statement issued on Saturday.

The Controller said that Adeniji Adele-Falomo Road would be progressively closed in sections for rehabilitation work from Falomo Roundabout to Adeniji Adele (both bounds).

She said that one section would be fully repaired and reopened to traffic before work begins on the next section.

Kesha said that motorists would be diverted to nearby streets to access alternative routes during the closure.

She said that the first section closed would be from Glover Junction to Falomo, urging motorists to use alternative routes.

Kesha thanked the public for their cooperation, stressing that traffic management officials will be deployed to minimise inconvenience during construction.

She emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to improving road infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had in April announced that resurfacing work on the Third Mainland Bridge will commence from Adeniji inward Falomo to restore the integrity and aesthetics of the bridges.

The project, which is an extension of the original plan, will continue where it left off on the Third Mainland Bridge.