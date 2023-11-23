Gov. Fintiri intervenes as soldier kills policeman in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has called on people of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses following the clash between soldiers and police in Yola, the state capital.

Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Tuesday, sporadic gunshots between the police and the soldiers at the Police Headquarters were heard at about 11pm.

Fintiri described the incident as unfortunate.

He appealed for accommodation and tolerance among security agencies, describing the incident as unacceptable “at this time of peace building”.

He said: “While regretting the ugly incident that led to the clash between the soldiers and the Police, Governor Fintiri disclosed that the government is on top of the situation and appealed to the parties to exercise restraint in the overall peace of the State.”

Fintiri urged all security personnel on special assignments to remain at their duty posts and conduct themselves with a high sense of maturity.

He said: “I am concerned that such acrimony could have lasting consequences on the hard earned peace we have been able to build over the years.

“I appeal to all security personnel for restraint, mutual respect and tolerance for one another as people destined to work together in this great state.

“I appeal for patience and understanding as the administration works towards lasting solutions to these conflicts.”

The Eagle Online recalls that a soldier had earlier been shot at a police checkpoint.