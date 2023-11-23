NSCDC operatives, scrap dealer fingered in disappearance of mast

The Niger State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has denied involvement in the disappearance of a communication mast in the state.

The Commandant, Elijah Etim, said they have already identified the principal suspects and were on their trail.

Etim told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Minna that investigation has revealed that a scrap dealer named Bello Mustapha, assisted by two NSCDC personnel, were likely involved in the theft.

Etim said a recent media report alleging that he connived with the two personnel of the corps to dismantle and sell the mast was absolutely false.

According to him: “Mustapha, using forged documents, approached two NSCDC personnel, one attached to Niger Command and the other serving with Kaduna State Command, to give him cover to evacuate the mast.”

He said that the mast was located in Maikujeri, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Etim added: “However, the command was shocked to hear over the media that the tower was confiscated by men of the command and the commandant sold it, and that some parts of it are in Lagos.

“It is not true.”

The Commandant said it was the responsibility of corps to protect critical national assets and infrastructure, not to destroy it.

He said: “We would not engage in such scandalous affair for whatever reason.

“The command is currently on top of the unfortunate and painful issue.

“We are presently on the trail of the principal culprit and the officers involved, with the aim of bringing them to face the long arm of justice.

“Already, a total manhunt has been launched by the command for the fleeing culprits so as to bring them to book.

“It is also important to note that the national headquarters of the corps under the dynamic leadership of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, is on top of the matter.

“He has directed for discrete investigation on the matter to bring those involved in the scandalous matter to book.”

Etim assured members of the public that the matter would not be swept under the carpet.

“The command is doing everything within the ambit of the act establishing the NSCDC in making sure that the law takes its full course on the matter,” he said.