APC dissolves Rivers Executives, appoints Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress at its meeting on Wednesday in Abuja dissolved the party’s Rivers State Executive Committees at all levels.

Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, disclosed this when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of the meeting.

Morka said the party’s NWC also appointed a seven-member Caretaker Committee to steer the APC’s affairs in Rivers State for the next six months.

He said Chief Tony Okocha would serve as the committee’s Chairman and Chief Eric Nwibani as its Secretary.

Other members of the committee, he said, were Chibuike Ikenga, Stephen Abolo, Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Darling Amadi.

Morka said the caretaker committee was mandated to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all APC members in the state.

He said the committee was also subjected to the directives of the NWC and entrusted with preparing for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new executive committees for the party at various levels in Rivers State.

This, he said, was from the ward to the state, adding that the committee would be inaugurated on November 24, 2023 at the party’s national secretariat.