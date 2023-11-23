Go and make Rivers proud, Sports Commissioner implores Hoopers

Ahead of the Nigeria Premier Basketball League Final Four, the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, has urged the state-owned basketball team, Rivers Hoopers, to go for the title.

He visited the team during their final practice session at their home court, 59, Niger Street, Port Harcourt Township.

During the visit, Green encouraged the KingsMen to approach each game like a final, starting from their first game against Gboko City Chiefs on November 23, 2023.

He said: “One thing I want to let you know is that the first game is very important.

“You don’t have to be complacent.

“Everybody knows that you are the team to beat because you are the best.

“So you must make sure you win that (your first) game.”

Speaking further, Green tasked the team to take advantage of the support from the home fans and exert their superiority during the Final Four.

He said: “You are hosting, so you don’t have any reasons to fail.

“The crowd will come, your fans will come.

“Listen, business is business.

“No fancy play.

“If you’re going to win by 15, 20 points, just keep going.

“I don’t see any team that can beat you in this championship.”

The veteran sports administrator also assured the team of the redemption of the N30 million cash gift from the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for winning the 2023 Louis Edem Invitational Championship, and promised an improved reward from the State Government should the team emerge champions of the Premier Basketball League Final Four.

Green added: “Any moment from now, you’ll get your N30 million.

“When you win the Final Four, the governor will get to reward you even better than N30 million.

“We are going to have a reception (for you) and it’s going to be a big thing.

“And the money will be very big.

“When the governor receives the cup from you, by the grace of God, a date will be fixed for proper reception.

“So it’s up to you.

“The opportunity is with you.

“You are the envy of everybody.”

The Premier Basketball League Final Four, which tips off on November 23, 2023, ends on November 25, 2023, with games to be played in a round robin format.

The team with the most wins/points at the end of the championship will emerge as 2023 Nigeria Basketball League champions, thereby clinching a ticket to the 2024 Basketball Africa League.