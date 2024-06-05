Mohbad’s father: Why police invited me for questioning

Joseph Aloba, the father of Nigeria’s late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has explained why the police invited him for questioning on Monday.

The Eagle Online recalls that he had in a video over the weekend told Nigerians that he got an invitation from the police.

He said he does not know why he was invited by the police, adding that his fight centred around who killed his son and the paternity of Liam, his son by Omowunmi.

Aloba, after he was grilled by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos State, revealed the reason why he was invited.

He said it was over a petition filed by prominent Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Elegushi, who he had in a viral video accused of being behind the death of Mohbad.

Also Read:

This was made known in a statement by the head of the Aloba family’s legal team, Monisola Odumosu, on Tuesday.

Odumosu said: “Mr Aloba was invited by the police and led to the police station by the representatives of his legal team, Teri Wellington and Monisola Odumosu.

“The petition was written by Oba Saheed Elegushi who alleged that during one of Mr. Aloba’s interviews with a London-based blogger, he was criminally defamed.

“During the interview Mr. Aloba granted the London-based blogger, it was alleged that he said, ‘… his son was bullied and killed on the instruction of Oba Elegushi and that it was one Sam Larry that was sent to do the job…’”

According to the statement, Aloba reiterated that defaming or performing any act that constituted or could lead to cyberbullying and cyberstalking Oba Elegushi wasn’t his intention as he was trying to seek justice for his late son.

Odumosu added that the late singer’s father further clarified that he did not have any proof to support the allegation against the monarch except the petition written by his late son and other phone conversations he had with him.

While noting that the monarch, who was present at the meeting, demanded a retraction, she clarified that Aloba was never arrested or detained.

She said: “In fairness to Oba Elegushi, he only demanded the retraction of the defaming statements made by Mr Aloba on social media.

“Mr. Aloba was never arrested or detained.

“He was granted bail without stress.

“It is important to note that Mr. Aloba is still grieving the death of his son.

“He just lost a single star in the family firmament.

“Any grieving parent may on the spur of the moment make statements that may tend to be unreasonable.

“We only need to understand the geographical circumstances giving rise to his utterances.”