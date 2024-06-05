Missing Abuja nurse found by police 

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has found a 28-year-old Abuja-based nurse, Lucy Likeh, who recently went missing in Nigeria’s capital city, the Punch reports.

Likeh was found and taken to the hospital for medical examination by men of the Utako Police Division in the FCT, where her family had earlier reported her missing.

The development was made known by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who spoke with Punch correspondent on Wednesday.

Adeh said, “The lady (Lucy Likeh) has been found and taken to the hospital by the Utako Police Division where her family had earlier reported a case of a missing person.

“Details will be communicated to you later. We are proactive, and we urge the public to be rest assured while trusting the police with information.”

Meanwhile, Likeh’s brother-in-law, Shadrach Obi, confirmed the development, adding that she had been admitted for proper medical attention.

“It was like a miracle. She’s currently at the hospital for treatment. She is very weak and unable to explain what happened to her yet,” Obi said.

The eagle online had reported how nurse Likeh went missing after visiting a motor park in the FCT to waybill a parcel to her friend.

The 28-year-old said to be working with a private organisation at MKK plaza in Jabi, Abuja, was said to have been at the Zuba Motor Park to transfer a parcel to her friend in Minna, Niger state last Friday.

After she visited the park, the nurse’s whereabouts were unknown, and her mobile phone was switched off.

She was said to be wearing a black tracksuit and a black/white chiffon shirt with a fez cap on the day of the incident.

A Facebook user with the name Phil Smart shared the missing person alert on his page on Wednesday.

Also Read:

According to the information, Likeh got to the park and sent the parcel the friend had received in Minna.

“My wife’s younger sister who stays with us is missing. She’s a nurse. She works with a private organisation at MKK Plaza in Jabi.

“She chatted with my wife on Friday evening that she would be going to Zuba Park after work to send a parcel to a friend in Minna. Since then, we have not seen her and her phone has been switched off.

“It was confirmed that she actually got to Zuba and sent the parcel because the receiver has been contacted by us. We have gone to the police stations at Utako and Zuba to make a report and I want to put it here just in case. For any useful information about this, please contact me: ©️Obi Shedrach Azuka 08035545578 or the nearest police station,” the missing person alert shared by Smart read.