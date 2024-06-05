National Anthem: NOA presents official version, to produce melody soon

The Director-General of National Orientation Agency, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Wednesday in Abuja presented the official version of the new National Anthem.

Issa-Onilu said the presentation of the official version became necessary, because of wrong version being circulated on the social media.

He said it is also because of the demand for clarification for NOA’s Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers across the country.

According to him, the new anthem is part of the National Identity project of the Tinubu administration, and also one of the seven programmes for the institutionalisation of national values.

He further explained that the anthem is one of the country’s national symbols, which NOA as custodian, is mandated to promote and preserve its integrity for national cohesion, unity and a sense of patriotism.

“Today’s event is to present the official version which will clear all doubts about the correct lyrics as contained in the Act signed by the President.

“We call the attention of Nigerians to the line three (3) of the first stanza, which reads: “Though tribes and tongues may differ’ Note that the words “tribes” and “tongues” are in plural.

“We want you to also note that line five (5) of the first stanza reads: Nigerians all, are proud to serve”. The word “are”, not “and” is correct.

“On the official instrumental and audio rendition, the NOA will call for entries for the production of an authentic Nigerian melody, taking into cognizance, the indigenous instrumentation of the Nigerian people.

“The effective date for the entries and the procedure will be announced through NOA channels in the coming week,” Issa-Onilu said.

Meanwhile, concerning the National Pledge, the NOA boss said the Agency would follow the official procedure to obtain approval for the adoption of a new National Prayer.

He, however, stressed that the National Pledge remains valid and operational.

“The NOA’s values orientation programmes as envisioned under the Federal Government’s National Values Charter, seek to define the Nigerian citizens’ shared identity, with clearly stated commitment of both leaders and followers.

“The Charter, operating under the “7 for 7” social contract will guide our national values for a reciprocal commitment of leaders and citizens towards building a nation we all can be proud of.

“NOA will be working with a wide spectrum of stakeholders to ensure citizens’ buy-in of the National Anthem and sing it reflectively with a sense of pride,” Issa-Onilu maintained.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission, Charles Ebuebu said he would use the mechanism and platform of his Commission to promote the learning and singing of the anthem.

Also Read:

Similarly, the Director-General of Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo congratulated Issa-Onilu and pledge the Council’s full support for NOA to deliver on its mandate

Also speaking , the General Secretary of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr Mike Ike-Ene, represented by the State Secretary, Margaret Jethro, maintained that teachers remain instrumental to the learning of the new anthem.

Ike-Ene restated the commitment of all members of NUT across the country to ensuring that all pupils and students learn and know how to recite the new national anthem