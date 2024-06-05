Gani Adams asks court to strike out Igboho’s  N500m defamation suit

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has asked the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan to strike out the suit filed against him by Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, over alleged defamation of character.

Igboho in the suit is seeking an order compelling the defendant to pay N500 million as aggravated damages over the alleged leaked audio conversation, which he claimed impugned his reputation.

Igboho is also seeking, among others, “a declaration that the content of an audio clip between the defendant (Adams) and a third party named Nuru Banjo that took place sometime in November 2021 and further published on all news media platforms, including Youtube, is slanderous, libelous and defamatory”.

However, in a Motion filed by his Counsel, Oluwole Kehinde of OKC Attorneys, prayed the court to strike out the suit.

Adams in an affidavit in support of the motion, deposed to by one Micheal Oluwanmi Okunore on his behalf, asked the court to strike out the suit for its failure to follow due process.

Adams averred that the claimant’s Writ of Summons in this suit does not have the required mandatory endorsement that it is for service outside Oyo State and in Lagos State.

The defendant further averred that Writ of Summons of the claimant was not signed by a legal practitioner or the claimant himself.

He therefore, prayed the court:” It is in the interest of justice to strike out the claimant’s suit before the Honourable Court for the foregoing reasons.”