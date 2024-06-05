NCC boss, Aminu Maida to chair SUPERNEWS Confab June 13

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida will chair the SUPERNEWS Nigeria SMEs confab scheduled for June 13, 2024 at Radisson Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos at 10am prompt.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Publisher of SUPERNEWS Nigeria, Ngozi Onyeakusi.

According to the statement, the choice of Aminu Maida as Chairman was borne out of the Commission’s commitment in ensuring strong and credible regulatory framework that will engender a positive outcome in the financial inclusion policy of the Federal Government, given that financial inclusion holds a great potential for the Nigerian economy and for the financial stability of the country.

Maida holds an MEng in Information Systems Engineering from Imperial College, London in 2002, and in 2006, he bagged a PhD in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Bath, United Kingdom.

Between 2018 and 2019, Maida completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Entrepreneurship (FinTech Pathway) program at the Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The conference will be bringing together regulators, key stakeholders in the financial services, ICT sectors, small business owners among others.

Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Founder and Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe & Associates Limited will deliver the keynote speech on the theme ‘Bringing SMEs into the Financial Services Network via Fintech’ while the Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria will declare the epoch-making event open.