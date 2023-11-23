Ireland sack manager Stephen Kenny

The Football Association of Ireland on Wednesday announced that they will not renew the contract of current Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

It followed a meeting and presentation to the Board by chief executive Jonathan Hill and Director of Football Marc Canham.

The FAI said in a statement: “Having reviewed the EURO 2024 qualification campaign in its entirety, and recognising how difficult the Group was, the results needed to realise our goal of qualification for the tournament were not achieved.

READ ALSO:

Subscribers to enjoy another season of Glo smartphone festival

I passed an accident scene not knowing my brother was involved — Man + Video

Divine Wings: Abraham Adebo’s warning to a digressing world, by Michael Olatunbosun

“The Board agrees that now is the right time for change ahead of the friendly matches in March and June 2024 and the next Nations League campaign starting in September 2024.”

Meanwhile, FAI chief Jonathan Hill said: “Over the period of his tenure, Stephen and his staff have worked tirelessly to create the right environment to support the development of our senior men’s team, and we are hugely grateful for that considerable contribution.

“Stephen has also overseen an important period of transition for our senior men’s national team and has given debuts to a significant number of new and younger players and this will serve as a solid platform for whoever now takes this group of players forward.”

They said the recruitment process for a new head coach is now underway.