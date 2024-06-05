NBBF invite 20 players for Paris 2024 Olympics camping

Twenty players have been invited for the first phase training camp ahead of the fast approaching Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



This is contained in an official statement signed by the Secretary General, Nigeria Basketball Federation, Njoku Peter on Wednesday.



According to the statement, the training camp is slated to open on Friday, June 7 at the Federal Capital Territory. Abuja, as selected players after the first phase will join up with their foreign counterparts in United States of America for the final phase of camping to the Olympic Games.



The invited players are; Regina Donanu, Khadijat Garba, Naomi Okoro, Maryam Idris, Idubamo Beggi, Ifunaya Okoro, Wandoo Hembam, Agatha Agatha, Gbemisola Samuel, Tewogbade Ayorinde, Osaretin Samuel.

Others are; Nkem Akaraiwe, Murianatu Musa, Bright Eze, Olanrewanju Ayodeji, Amarachi Umeh, Isaac Abigail, Chiamaka Iwuji, Isioma Onianwa and Chiamaka Mgboh.



