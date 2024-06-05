Linda Ikeji speaks on reasons her son will continue to bear her surname

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, has explained why her son, Jayce, will continue to bear her surname instead of his father’s.

According to the fashion enthusiast, it has always been so right from the birth of the now six-year-old boy.

She however noted that he is free to change the surname when he comes of age.

The blogger made this known on her Instagram handle on Tuesday while extolling her kid’s cousin, Ryan Kanu, whom she described as “the best little human ever!”

She wrote: “Jayce Ikeji and Ryan Kanu take Disney/Marvel Paris. Cousins, best friends, and literally growing up together as brothers. Their love for each other is incredible, and when they can help it, are inseparable!

“Ryan is literally the best little human ever! They’ve been on a few vacations together in the past, but this is the first one they will remember as they are nearly 6 and 7 now.”

Meanwhile, some netizens have vented their anger against her decision to keep her surname for the boy, saying that it is not African culture.

A user who identified herself as Foluke676 on Instagram said, “Which one is Jahce Ikeji again,na your papa you born for ni, Linda? (sic).

Another user on Instagram who wrote with dr_alwaysrozy said, “Why would you give your son your own father’s name, biko?

“It’s okay to f00lish but coming online to let the world know about your descending behaviour it’s something you really need to check with yourself, Madam bet me this pikin go find him papa one day !! I’m glad we all live in internet age where finding information is at the tip of your finger,” one Tozz162 wrote.

Houseofeveryevery opined, “Kuku change Ryan to ikeji as well.”

Reacting, Ikeji said, “Just to be clear. I’ve NEVER ever had to change my son’s surname. He’s been an Ikeji right from when he was born! Where do I have the time or patience to be changing name? Changing Or keeping his surname (Ikeji) will be up to him when of age Food for my junior colleagues.”

It was learnt that Ikeji gave birth to Ryan in an Atlanta hospital in Georgia, United States, in 2018.