One dies, seven injured as livestock truck crashes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

One person died while seven others sustained injuries on Wednesday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in a lone accident involving a truck carrying livestock and passengers.

Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, revealed this to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe blamed the early morning accident on overspeeding and tyre burst, which led to loss of control of the vehicle by the driver.

She said those injured were taken to a hospital at Ogere in Ogun State, while family members of the deceased took the corpse away.

She added that traffic had been diverted to an alternative route so the truck could be removed from the accident scene.

Okpe also told newsmen that a kerosene tanker fell on the “Long Bridge” on the same expressway, also on Wednesday, but no death or injury was recorded.

“Another tanker has been called to trans-load the kerosene the fallen truck was carrying and the area is cordoned off to avoid a possible secondary crash,” she said.