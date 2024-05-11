Alia mourns as ex-Benue Military Administrator dies

Governor Hyacinth Alia has expressed sadness over the death of former Military Administrator of Benue State, Group Captain Joshua Obademi.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday signed by Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi.

The statement indicated that late Group Captain Obademi, who hailed from Ondo State, died on May 10, 2024 at the age of 73.

NAN reports that Obademi was Administrator of Benue State during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha from December 1993 to August 1996.

Alia, in the statement, said the late Military Administrator was dedicated and contributed greatly to the development of Benue State, especially through the promotion of functional literacy for women in the state.

The governor noted that the functional literacy programme helped in the improvement of health and economic development of the state.

Alia said the history of Benue State as a whole would be incomplete without the contributions of the late Military Administrator.

He prayed to God to grant his immediate family members, friends, the people of Benue and Ondo States and Nigeria the fortitude to bear the great loss.

He also prayed to God to grant Obademi eternal rest.