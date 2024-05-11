I cannot function if my men are not happy – Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, says the happiness of his men remains paramount to him in discharging his responsibilities as defence chief.

The Chief of Defence Staff expressed this view while addressing newsmen on Saturday.

Musa spoke during the novelty volleyball match in honour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, who are on private visit to Nigeria on the invitation of the CDS.

He said it was his desire to celebrate the wounded soldiers and veterans that prompted the invitation of the royal prince to come to Nigeria and celebrate with the injured veterans.

According to him, it is a great privilege and honour and it shows that people all over the world understand what it is to sacrifice for one’s nation.

“These guys have given everything they have just to make sure that Nigeria remains one.

“These individuals have families and people that depend on them but we will never allow the situation they are in, to keep them out.

“That is why, for me particularly, it is very important for the morale of my men.

“For me, I cannot function if my men are not happy and I will do whatever it takes for me to make sure that they are happy.

“That is why we are acknowledging what they have done and we are commending them and we appreciate the sacrifices they are making,” he said.

The defence chief said the Nigerian armed forces was committed to investing in Invictus game which commenced in 2014, adding he was wondering why Nigeria delayed in taking part in the game.

He promised that the Nigerian team would go all the way to build up the capacity of the personnel to be able to continue to win laurel for Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that visitor, Prince Harry interacted with members of his Invictus Foundation and urged them to keep up the good work.

He also cheered up the injured soldiers and veterans who participated in the novelty game.

NAN recalls that the visitors had on arrival on Friday had a closed door meeting with the CDS after a visit to a school in Wuse Abuja.

They later proceeded to 44 Army Reference Hospital Kaduna where they interacted with wounded soldiers who are currently receiving treatment.

At Kaduna, they also met with Governor Uba Sani and top government functionaries.