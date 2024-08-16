Minister advises aviation unions against protesting 50% IGR deduction

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, on Friday, urged aviation unions to rethink their plan to embark on a protest over the deduction of 50 percent of the internal revenue of aviation agencies on August 21.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the union decried the continuous deduction of 50 percent of revenue of the federal government agencies managing and regulating the aviation industry.

The agencies are; the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau.

According to the union, this deduction was already forcing the agencies to their knees.

Consequently, various aviation unions comprising the National Air Transport Employees, Association of Nigeria Aviation Practitioners, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees and the Air Transports Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, have concluded plans to embark on a nationwide protest to force the government to rescind the decision on the deduction.

Responding to the development in a statement he personally signed, Keyamo admitted that the concerns of the unions are genuine, stressing that the 50 percent deduction issue will be resolved as a matter of urgency.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu was concerned about the improvement of the air transport sector and would give their demands due consideration.

Keyamo, further in the statement, called for calm as the government continues to find solutions to the issue.

The statement reads: “Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has been made aware of the call to action by the workers’ unions within the aviation sector to protest the Federal Government’s deduction of 50% of all internally generated revenue of Aviation Agencies at source.

“The concerns of the workers, especially regarding the negative impact these deductions have on investment, maintenance of critical infrastructure, and overall operations of the Agencies, have been duly noted.

“We understand the significance of the issues raised and recognize the vital role that our aviation workforce plays in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and smooth operation of the industry.

“The Ministry is committed to addressing these challenges in a manner that ensures the continued viability and sustainability of the sector while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery.

“The Minister wishes to assure the workers’ unions and other stakeholders that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very concerned about the improvement of the Aviation sector and will give their demands due consideration with the goal of finding a lasting solution that balances both the fiscal needs of the government and the operational requirements of the Aviation Agencies.

“We appeal to all workers to remain calm and maintain industrial peace while the Government is working assiduously towards amicably resolving the matter.

“The Ministry appreciates their patience and understanding and remains committed to ensuring a conducive work environment for all.”

