The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the arrest of 13 leaders of warring groups of Gengere Community, Mile 12, Ketu Area of Lagos State, for their alleged involvement in the crisis that was orchestrated by some hoodlums in the community on 30th April, 2021 at about 3.3pm.

According to statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday, the order for the arrest was given during interrogation and interview session with the leaders by the Commissioner of Police at the Conference Room, State Headquarters, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

Adejobi said that preliminary investigation revealed that the Commander, Security Committee in Gengere Community, Alhaji Alidu Mohammed, allegedly made some statements considered disrespectful of Prophet Mohammed and the hoodlums went on the rampage.

They attacked him, set his two cars ablaze, vandalised one of his houses and also burnt a small building belonging to one Alhaji Mamuda.

“In response to the crisis, the Commissioner of Police immediately deployed additional policemen to the area where 45 suspects were arrested. As a result of the crisis, one Papa Mohammed who was stabbed on 30th April, 2021 gave up the ghost while on admission on 1st May, 2021.

“In the bid of the command to restore normalcy and maintain law and order in the area, the Commissioner of Police, today, Tuesday 4th May, 2021, ordered for the immediate arrest of the leaders of the warring groups who have been fuelling the crisis in the area as the warring parties still plan for continuous attacks on one another,” the police spokesman said.

The police boss also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to immediately take over the case and carry out discreet investigation into the crisis in the area, particularly the murder and arson cases recorded during the crisis.

He, however, warned the general public that the command would not tolerate any act of religious intolerance and lawlessness in any part of the state, adding that any individual or group of persons that behave in such a manner that can trigger religious intolerance and lawlessness will be made the face the full wrath of the law.