MFM promise to deliver in CAF Champions League

MFM FC of Lagos on Tuesday assured its teeming fans a good outing in the upcoming 2017/2018 CAF Champions League season campaign.

The assurance was given by the club’s Media Officer, Olawale Quadri, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

MFM secured a place to represent Nigeria in the continental competition, after taking the second position in the Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Plateau United surprisingly emerged as the NPFL’s champion, ahead of other renowned teams in the league.

In recognition of their good outing at the just-concluded league, players and officials of the club were hosted by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Government House, Alausa.

The governor promised to support the club with necessary logistics to enable it to prosecute assignments next season and outlined his government’s vision of providing a viable platform for youths to thrive.

Ambode said: “We need to use sports as an instrument to build the economy of Lagos State and also direct the energy of our younger ones to things that are positive as exemplified by what is happening today.”

Speaking on the readiness of MFM for its maiden continental outing, Quadri said that the club was ready to justify the confidence placed on them by Lagos fans.

Quadri said: “We so much appreciate the level of support we have received from Lagos fans since we gained promotion to the elite division even when we are in the lower league.

“Lagos fans are passionate about football and we respect them a great deal; having this at the back of our minds, we promise not to let them down in the continent.

“Our preparation towards our continental campaign is in top gear. Of course, we are shopping for some other good footballers to join us in our campaign at the CAF Champions League.

“We need to reassure our fans that we will deliver a good outing during the continental campaign, we are ready to take on the clubs from Africa.”

On the issue of Stephen Odey who left the club mid-season for Europe, Quadri told NAN that it would be difficult to replace the striker.

He said: “Odey is an important player to us, considering his contributions towards our campaign in the league. He is the highest goal scorer and had since moved on to FC Zurich.

“We miss him a lot and wish him well. It’s going to be hard to replace him, but we are trying to get a good replacement for him.

“We will also shore up other departments too and we are presently scouting for good players to join the team. We have put the necessary machinery in place.

“Some of the players are already aspiring to join the team, but we will ensure we pick the best out of them for the successful continental campaign.”