Messi acquires £12m private jet

The Barcelona forward has been leased the plane to travel around the world in luxury and comfort and it comes complete with a few personal touches.

Lionel Messi has splashed out £12 million on a private jet for himself and his family.

The Barcelona forward has been leased the plane to travel around the world in luxury and comfort and it comes complete with a few personal touches.

The fin of the craft now adorns the No 10, a number synonymous with the Argentine.

And the stairs leading up to the main cabin have been engraved with the names of all in the Messi clan – his wife Antonela as well as their three young boys, Thiago Ciro and Mateo.

According to reports, the aircraft comes complete with 16 seats – which can be folded to make eight beds, as well as two bathrooms and a kitchen.

Messi came off the bench during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday evening in what is his 15th-straight season playing for the Catalan giants in the competition.

While he looks to settle more into his comfort zone with his latest purchase, his old nemesis has challenged him to step out of it.

Asked recently if he missed the Argentine following his move to Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo responded: “No, maybe it’s him who misses me.

“I’ve played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal and for my national team, while he’s still in Spain.

“Maybe he needs me more. For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy.

“He’s a fantastic player and a good guy, but I don’t miss anything here. This is my new life and I’m happy.

“I left my comfort zone and took on this challenge here in Turin. Everything has gone well, I’ve proven I’m still an incredible player.”

Whether Messi will use his new possession to follow Ronaldo to a new challenge remains to be seen.