The suspects are said to be from Tashan-Baba village in Mapeo district of Jada Local Government Area of the state.

Men exhume corpse of seven-year-old girl, cut off head for N5m

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested three men for allegedly exhuming the corpse of a seven-year-old girl and cutting off her head for N5 million.

The suspects are Yunusa Audi, Dauda Babale and Muka’ilu Ishaya.

They claimed that they were hired to get fresh human head for N5 million.

The Command’s spokesman, Othman Abubakar, explained that the arrest of the suspects followed an intelligence report received from a Good Samaritan in the area on May 21, 2018.

Abubakar said: “Immediately the report was made, the police went into action and arrested the three suspects.

“Police found fresh human head of late Blessing Johnson of the same village, in their possessions.

“The victim is a seven-year-old and died of natural causes.

“She was buried at the village cemetery.

“Unfortunately, a day after her burial, one of the suspects, Muka’ilu Ishaya, a local butcher, dug her grave, brought out her body and severed her head for criminal purpose.

“The three suspects have confessed to the crime.

“They claimed to have been contracted by Mr. John Bakari of Karlahi village in Fufore Local Government Area in the state.

“Apparently, this Bakari asked them to get fresh human head for payment of N5 million.

“But they were arrested in the process.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that it was the butcher, Muka’ilu Ishaya, that was contracted by the two suspects, Yunusa Audi and Dauda Babale, for the job, which he obliged.

“The prime suspect knew that Blessing has just been buried, which made it easier for him to accept the deal of getting a fresh human head.

“Unfortunately, luck ran out on him, resulting on the arrest of the other two suspects.”

Abubakar said Bakari John, the principal suspect, has fled.