Medical Council inducts 122 Medical Doctors in Jos

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria on Thursday inducted 122 graduands of the University of Jos into the medical profession.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, administered the oath of the medical profession on the graduands.

He urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Represented by Dr. Enejo Abdul, Sanusi urged the doctors to adhere to the tenets of the medical profession and be dedicated to saving lives.

He said: “You must be highly professional in the discharge of your duties.

“You must also be careful and avoid negligence.

“You are found worthy in learning and character, so you owe your patients a duty to ensure their safety.”

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, charged the inductees to uphold the ethics of the medical profession.

Ishaya was represented by Prof. Joash Amupitan, the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration).

He charged the doctors to be good ambassadors of the university and urged them to support the institution.

In his address of welcome, the Provost, School of Medical Sciences of the university, Prof. Caleb Mpyet, lauded the quality of training received by the inductees.

Mpyet expressed the hope that the inductees would make the university proud in terms of professionalism.