Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday thanked the commissioners for their support in making his first term a success, while asking them to vacate their positions on Friday, May 24.

The governor gave the order at the valedictory session of the State Executive Council meeting held in Government House, Asaba.

He said the council’s collective efforts and determination ensured the execution of government programmes and policies to the satisfaction of the people.

According to the governor, the commissioners are to handover to their Permanent Secretaries before the close of work on Friday, May 24.

He said: “In the last four years, I have had a working team’ an Exco that realised that we are together and that our success story will be told together.

“I am proud to say that it is the collective efforts of each and every one of us that has given us our success stories, which also resulted in the resounding victory we recorded at the elections.

“I will first want to thank each and every one and appreciate you more for the commitment to your offices in the last four years.

“We give all the glory to God, who gave us the grace to take certain steps in our administration, look at the second tenure there is still a lot to be done.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the people for the support given to us as a government.”

He urged the people to sustain their support and prayers for the government in the second tenure.