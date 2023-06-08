Marketers kick against plan to demolish petrol outlets for flyover project in Anambra

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has lamented the proposed demolition of 13 functional filling stations to make way for the construction of a flyover in Ekwulobia area of the State.

The marketers, in a protest letter signed by Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states, called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra to resolve the issue amicably.

Anyaso said the would-be affected marketers have expressed worries over the planned demolition of their premises without any compensation plan by the government.

The IPMAN leadership said it was in full support of Soludo’s infrastructure transformation agenda, including the flyover project, because of its attendant benefit but pleaded that its members should not be thrown out of business and livelihood activities.

He said the earmarked outlets, included Matino Oil, Ngozi Petroleum, both on Orlu Road, Ekwulobia, Pap Oil, Evkkins Oil, Ernmaco Petroleum, Narco Oil and NIPCO, all stationed along Awka Road, Ekwulobia.

Others are, the Jolet Oil, Best Abino Oil, God’s Decision Oil and Hachele Petrogas, all stationed along Igboukwu Road, Ekwulobia, and Narco Oil, and God’s Decision Oil, along Oko Road, Ekwulobia.

According to IPMAN, “our members in Ekwulobia Axis have made official reports to our NEC through the Zonal office in respect of the proposed Ekwulobia flyover which will adversely affect their means of livelihood.

“About 13 of their operational filling stations with current documents have been marked out for demolition.

“As a body, we appreciate every move towards infrastructural development and applaud the giant strides of the governor in that respect.

“But we also want you to understand that most of our members that are affected by the proposed project rely heavily on those outlets as their means of survival and sustenance to their families and other dependants,” he said.

IPMAN said it would like to meet with the governor on a scheduled date for discussion on how to resettle the displaced members.

Meanwhile, the Anambra government has said that the construction of Ekwulobia flyover had been awarded and would soon commence.

An official statement which was signed by Paul Nwosu, Commissioner for Information, said people whose properties and shops were on the right of way of the flyover or encroached into the road corridor should vacate.

“Owners of such properties and shops are hereby advised to begin to dismantle their structures and evacuate their valuables immediately as agreed in the last stakeholders’ meeting,” it said.