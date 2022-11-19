Manchester United preparing to sack, sue Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are reportedly confident that they have grounds to sack Cristiano Ronaldo following the attacker’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The discussion on TalkTV was made public on Sunday, with the interview airing in full on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ronaldo was highly critical of his employers.

The club’s owners, the Glazer family, were the subject of criticism, while Ronaldo also said that he ‘does not have respect’ for current head coach Erik ten Hag during the talk with Morgan.

During the interview, Ronaldo said that he did not know whether he would return to Old Trafford after representing Portugal at the 2022 World Cup.

However, according to The Mirror, the 37-year-old will not play for the club again, with Man United beginning the process of sacking him.

The report claims that Man United are satisfied they have grounds to terminate the forward’s deal for breach of contract, which will cost him in the region of £16 million, with his current terms due to run until next June.

Ronaldo’s representatives are likely to take legal action in response, but the club are said to be confident that they will be able to terminate the deal without paying him off.

Ten Hag has allegedly told senior figures at the club that he is not prepared to have Ronaldo back, while the majority of the forward’s teammates are also keen to see him leave.

Man United released a statement on Friday morning revealing that they were ‘initiating appropriate steps’ in response to the interview, which has shocked the world of football.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion,” said the club.

“I have no respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told Morgan during the discussion. “Some people, they don’t want me here – not only the coach but the other two or three guys. Not only this year, but last year too.

“Honestly, I shouldn’t say that. But listen, I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed.”

Ronaldo has found it difficult to make his mark for Man United this season, scoring just three times in 16 appearances, with only one of those goals coming in the Premier League.

The forward is currently with the Portugal squad preparing for the 2022 World Cup, but he was not involved in Thursday’s friendly with Nigeria, having picked up a stomach bug.





