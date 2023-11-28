Man using toy gun to snatch motorcycles meets cyclist from hell

Twenty-five-year-old Moses Mayowa Osinfowokan, who specialised in snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting cyclists in Ogun State using a toy gun, has been arrested after his encounter with a cyclist from hell, who refused to allow him to take his motorcycle even at gunpoint.

The suspect, it was learnt, was arrested by policemen from Kemta Division of the Ogun State Police Command.

The policemen rescued him from the grip of the cyclist, who refused to let him go until their arrival at the scene.

Nobody is sure for how long Osinfowokan had been using his toy gun to outwit and snatch motorcycles from their owners, but he met his Waterloo after an encounter with Monday Adipe, who refused to calmly hand his Bajaj motorcycle with registration number: OGB597WG.

The suspect’s modus operandi is to pose as a passenger and then, after a while, he would whip out his toy gun, threatening to shoot if a cyclist refuses to hand over his motorcycle.

According to information made available to The Eagle Online: “On `the 26th of November 2023, at about 6:30 am a distress call was received by Kemta Division from Mile 8, Obele area of Ajebo Road, Abeokuta, that an armed criminal, one Moses Mayowa Osinfowokan, 25 years old was struggling with and attempting to dispossess a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number OGB597WG from its owner Monday Adipe.

“Policemen from Kemta Police Division swiftly mobilised a team of policemen to the scene. The suspect was promptly arrested with a toy gun, which he used to violently threaten unsuspecting cyclists, he boarded the motorcycle from Kemta to Mile 8 Road, somewhere around the isolated bushy road, he attempted to snatch the motorcycle but was strongly resisted by the rider who raced an alarm.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect claimed he came from the Ijofa Totoro area and had been using such antics for a while.”